Manchester United identify four Jadon Sancho alternatives

Manchester United have drawn up a list of four alternative options should a move for key target Jadon Sancho prove too difficult to get over the line before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains hopeful a deal for Sancho can be brokered, with the English winger having already agreed terms at Old Trafford. A transfer fee remains a stickling point, however, with Dortmund refusing to lower their £100m valuation of a player they recruited for a nominal fee from Manchester City in the summer of 2017.

Should United's attempts to land Sancho be thwarted, Solskjaer has identified Watford's Ismaila Sarr, Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, Inter's Ivan Perisic and Juventus' Douglas Costa as backup options, according to reports from ESPN and the Independent.

(Image credit: PA)

It is believed Sarr would be the preferred backup option, though United would face stiff competition from Liverpool. Watford want £36m for their 22-year old Senegalese winger, who scored five Premier League goals as the Hornets were relegated last season.

Kingsley Coman, who scored the winning goal in last season's Champions League final against PSG, has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern following the arrival of Leroy Sane, and would also be an interesting option. The 24-year old has won the domestic title in every one of his nine seasons as a professional - across spells at PSG, Juventus and Bayern - and his winning mentality, pace and skill would be a welcome addition to a United front line lacking natural width.

Ivan Perisic, 31, who spent last season on loan at treble-winners Bayern, and Douglas Costa, 30, would represent short-term options and would only be targeted should other avenues lead nowhere.

Solskjaer is desperate to bolster his wide options, with current wingers in his 4-3-3 system - Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood - not natural wide men. Manchester United also have the added pressure of Champions League football this season, and are keen to bring in reinforcements before the deadline.

