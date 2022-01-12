Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick set to make u-turn and sell key defender to Atletico Madrid

Manchester United have manager Ralf Rangnick will consider selling right back Diogo Dalot to Atletico Madrid in January, with the Spanish club desperate to secure a long-term replacement for Kieran Tripper.

That is according to Spanish outlet AS, who believe Rangnick could countenance the sale providing he is allowed to oversee a spending spree this summer. Rangnick is currently acting as interim manager at Old Trafford, but is keen to take on the role full time at the end of the season.

Zakaria has been a linchpin in Gladbach's midfield since signing for the Foals from Swiss club Young Boys in 2017. The tough-tackling midfielder has made 144 appearances for the Bundesliga stalwarts, scoring 11 goals and teeing-up eight for his team-mates.

The 25-year-old is also a regular for his nation, and played a key role in Switzerland's run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, where they were eventually eliminated by Spain. It is felt Zakaria could be purchased this month for a fee in the region of €7m, with his club keen to cash in on a player who has made it clear he will not sign a new contract.

Zakaria would provide competition for the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic at the base of Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 formation, and would bring much needed tactical intelligence and physicality to a midfield often criticised for lacking steel in recent seasons.

