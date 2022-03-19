Manchester United report: 'The next Van Dijk' could sign at a bargain price

Manchester United target Ronald Araujo – labelled 'the next van Dijk' by some – is getting closer to leaving Barcelona.

The Uruguayan defender has drawn comparisons with Liverpool's Dutchman for his physicality and calmness on the ball but Barca are said to be sweating over his reluctance to agree to a new deal.

The 23-year-old and his representatives have not made progress in negotiations with the Catalan outfit according to Spanish news outlet Sport – and Barca risk losing him on the cheap the longer the saga drags on. With the expected arrival of Andreas Christensen in the summer, now might be the time to cash in.

This is where Manchester United come in. Regardless of whether the Red Devils decide to part with their captain, Harry Maguire, a new centre-back seems like a must, given the injury issues of Raphael Varane.

With Araujo's ability to play at right-back too, however, the LaLiga star could become the perfect defensive full-back to allow the next manager to switch between a back four and back three – similarly to Kyle Walker at Manchester City or Takehiro Tomiyasu at Arsenal.

Old Trafford is expected to plenty of comings and goings this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been linked with exits, while the likes of Harry Kane, Boubacar Kamara and Christopher Nkunku have been rumoured to be on the radar. Securing a top centre-back at a knockdown price given his contract situation would be a coup – and a great way to start the summer business.

Araujo is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

LIVERPOOL Reds in pole position ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Ajax superstar Antony

MISERABLE MAGUIRE It's official: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is the most miserable player in the Premier League

TRANSFER REPORT Manchester United plot all-England midfield next season with two sensational summer signings