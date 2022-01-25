Manchester United report: Anthony Martial leaving on loan to Spain

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is heading for the exit door.

The Frenchman has struggled for game time this season and was heavily linked with a move to newly-monied Newcastle United – but now, according to multiple reports, he's set to take a pay cut in order to join Sevilla on loan.

Martial is one of the longer-serving players at Carrington, joining during the Louis van Gaal reign and lighting up the Red Devils on his debut, with a goal against Liverpool. Moments of magic have been too few and far between since, however, with the player struggling to establish himself.

Jose Mourinho seemingly didn't trust Martial – taking his no.9 shirt away from him when Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived – while the emergence of Mason Greenwood has limited the action that the former Monaco star has gotten in the Premier League.

This season, the return of Cristiano Ronaldo has well and truly consigned Martial as a fringe player – though former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did grant him a start earlier on this season in the Premier League.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is keen to rebuild during this window but outgoings are as important as new faces.

It's thought that Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard could both leave imminently, too.

