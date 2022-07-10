Manchester United report: Red Devils calm over midfield target despite uncertainty

Manchester United (opens in new tab) reportedly remain sure that Christian Eriksen will join them this summer, amid suggestions that the midfielder could instead sign a new contract at Brentford (opens in new tab).

Eriksen is widely reported to have agreed a three-year deal with United, having officially become a free agent at the beginning of July.

The 31-year-old Denmark star signed for Brentford on January deadline day, with his debut marking a return to action just 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.

It proved to be a significant bit of business for the Premier League newcomers, who pulled away from relegation danger to finish 13th - helped by Eriksen's four assists and general playmaking prowess.

(Image credit: Getty)

And Bees boss Thomas Frank hasn't given up hope of re-signing his compatriot. Speaking to Danish outlet B.T. (via MailOnline) (opens in new tab) earlier this week, he said:

"Right now, he's not a Brentford player, but he's not a player for anyone else either.

"It may well be that right now [his future] seems to be [in] a different place than with us, but let's see.

"I have to be optimistic, but I also read newspapers. Let's see what happens. I communicate with Christian, but we keep it to ourselves until he is either signed here or somewhere else."

Frank's optimism would appear to be misplaced, though; according to ESPN (opens in new tab), Eriksen has his mind set on completing a move to Old Trafford.

Assuming he does, it will represent the latest step in his extraordinary return from a moment which shocked the watching world.

During his short spell in West London, Eriksen took his Premier League appearances total to 237.

The former Tottenham (opens in new tab) man also upped his assists tally to 66, making him the 16th-biggest provider in the history of the competition.