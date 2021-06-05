Manchester United transfer news: Bayern Munich set to win race for Saul Niguez

Reports in Spain claim that Manchester United are set to miss out on Saul Niguez, who will join Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid.

Stories earlier this week suggested that Saul, who is expected to seek pastures new this summer, was keen to move to Old Trafford.

The midfielder had also been linked with PSG and Juventus, but was said to be more open to United’s reported interest.

But Radio Marca states that Saul is actually on his way to the Allianz Arena, with former Liverpool target Rodrigo De Paul lined up as his replacement at Atletico.

The 26-year-old helped Diego Simeone’s side win the La Liga title last term, but he was not always a regular starter.

Indeed, the Spaniard was left out of the starting XI on 16 occasions and failed to earn a spot in Luis Enrique’s squad for Euro 2020.

Saul is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2026 and has a buy-out clause - as is mandatory in Spanish football - of £60m.

Bayern now look set to win the race for his signature, although it is unclear whether or not United were genuinely interested.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a £150m transfer budget for the summer, and the acquisition of Saul would have accounted for a large chunk of that.

United are in the market for a new striker, with Harry Kane thought to be their leading target, while Jadon Sancho remains on Solskjaer’s wish list.

The Red Devils are also looking for another central defender, with Pau Torres, Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde all being tracked.

Meanwhile, De Paul’s mooted move to Madrid will end Leeds’ interest in the Argentina international, who was also linked with Liverpool last summer.

Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the midfielder but will now have to look elsewhere.

