Manchester United transfer news: Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez wants Old Trafford move

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez wants to join Manchester United ahead of Juventus and PSG, according to reports.

Saul recently won his first La Liga title, as Atletico held off competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona to finish on top of the pile in Spain.

However, the midfielder was not always an automatic starter for Diego Simeone’s side, with only 22 of his league appearances coming as starts.

That has cast doubt on his future at the Wanda Metropolitano, with several clubs around Europe keeping tabs on the situation.

United are one of those thought to be interested in Saul, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

After finishing a distant second in the Premier League in 2020/21, United are expected to mount a genuine title tilt next term.

Reports suggest Solskjaer will be handed a £150m budget to spend on new signings, and defensive midfield is one area for which he is seeking an upgrade.

Saul has been identified as a potential target, with United hoping that Atletico will listen to offers for the 26-year-old.

According to the Daily Star, the Spain international would prefer a move to Old Trafford than a switch to either PSG or Juventus.

The French and Italian giants are also eyeing Saul, but the Premier League is his favoured destination.

The midfielder is under contract at Atletico until 2026 and has a buy-out clause of around £60m.

However, there have been suggestions that his current employers would consider bids of £40m as they seek to raise some cash this summer.

“If Saul wants to leave Atletico there are no problems as long as the move is positive for all sides,” the club’s director general Miguel Angel Gil said.

Declan Rice has also been linked with United, but Saul would be a much more affordable option.

