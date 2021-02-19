Manchester United transfer news: Dayot Upamecano was unwanted at Old Trafford because he's right footed

Manchester United opted against challenging Bayern Munich for the signing of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano because he isn’t left footed, say reports.

The France international centre-back agreed to join the Bundesliga champions earlier this week, after Bayern triggered his €42.5 million release clause.

Upamecano will join the German giants at the end of the season after impressing for Leipzig in recent years, helping them reach the Champions League semi-finals last term.

But ESPN reports that United decided against pursuing their interest in the player because manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked for a left footed defender.

The 22-year-old therefore didn’t fit the bill, despite attracting interest from the Old Trafford club due to his affordable release clause.

Solskjaer wants a natural left footer in his side to bring more balance to the team, as his preferred defensive pair this season, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, are both naturally right footed.

The only left footed centre-back in the squad this season, Marcos Rojo, departed in January to join Boca Juniors.

A shake-up of the Red Devils defence is expected this summer with Solskjaer in the market for a new recruit, which would pave the way for Phil Jones to leave and Axel Tuanzebe to depart on loan.

