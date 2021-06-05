Manchester United transfer news: Former defender urges club to win Harry Kane race

Gary Pallister has urged Manchester United to “send a message” by signing Harry Kane.

The Tottenham striker is keen to seek pastures new this summer after a disappointing season in 2020/21.

Kane was superb throughout the campaign and finished as the Premier League’s top scorer and leading assist-provider, but Spurs slumped to a seventh-place finish.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the England international.

And Pallister, who won four Premier League titles at Old Trafford, would make his former club much stronger.

"Looking at the way football is at the moment, who can actually afford to buy Harry Kane?” he said in conversation with Goal .

“What would the price be? It's going to be a huge fee to bring him to your club and who is going to be able to afford him? I'm hoping that United are at the front of the queue.

"[Edinson] Cavani has been fantastic and he'll play a big part next season as well. He has proved to everyone that he isn't here to pick up a few quid at the end of his career.

"If you're looking into the future, Harry Kane is at the perfect age now, you are going to get the best years out of him. He's somebody that all of the top clubs in Europe would love to have in their side. It might be about striking early, it might be about a bit of patience.

"Has Harry Kane already made his mind up and set his heart on where he wants to go? He's said that he'd love to play with [Kevin] De Bruyne, which you can understand.

"It's all about the quality. Someone that guarantees you goals like Harry Kane are worth their weight in gold.

"Whether Tottenham have struggled, he has had a consistency of scoring goals. It's not just that, he's a very clever player, he can draw fouls, he can hold the ball up, he has a good imagination when he's on the ball.

“He ticks a lot of boxes. That's why he's the complete forward and everyone is hungry to get him.

"Him and Cavani would be ready-made centre-forwards if he did go there, but it would also be great for someone like Mason Greenwood, who probably wants to play in a more central role as his career goes on, to learn from them.

“It also sends a bit of a message as well if you were to get him."

