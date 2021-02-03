Manchester United transfer news: Juventus keen to re-sign Paul Pogba this summer

Juventus want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The France international continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

Pogba’s contract expires in 2022 and United may be forced to cash in on the midfielder in the next transfer window unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus have been spoken of as potential destinations for the World Cup winner should he seek pastures new.

And according to Calciomercato , the Serie A champions have long wanted to bring Pogba back to the club.

The Frenchman enjoyed a successful four-year spell in Turin earlier in his career.

Signed on a free transfer from United, Juventus sold Pogba for a then-world record fee of £89m in 2016.

By that time the midfielder had won four Serie A titles and two Coppas Italia with the Bianconeri, as well as reaching a Champions League final.

The Italian outlet reports that the Juve board have been dreaming of bringing Pogba back to the club “for years”.

It remains to be seen if they will get their wish, though, with Pogba’s excellent recent form casting doubt on his future.

The 27-year-old’s positive performances in recent weeks could ultimately convince United to offer him a bumper new contract.

“I am on contract, I am here, I am enjoying myself,” Pogba told BT Sport last week.

“Everybody knows that I have one year left and I’m going to speak with the club and see what’s going on.

“I am on contract, I am here, and I am enjoying myself. For now, my objective, my goal is to win something. That is all I’m thinking about. I will give all my energy to that, and the contract is not important.”

United registered a record-equalling Premier League victory when they demolished Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

FEATURE The 10 biggest wins in Premier League history (or is that heaviest defeats?)

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name Pep Guardiola's top appearance makers through his career?