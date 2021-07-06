Manchester United transfer news: Raphael Varane and Eduardo Camavinga next on shopping list

Raphael Varane and Eduardo Camavinga are the next names on Manchester United's shopping list, according to reports.

The Red Devils have agreed a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for around £73m, with the transfer set to go through after the European Championship.

United's business will not end there, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to bolster his defence and midfield.

Real Madrid centre-back Varane is his leading target, with the France international prepared to bid farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu.

And Camavinga, the talented Rennes youngster, is seen as the perfect long-term option in midfield.

Spanish publication Marca reports that United have set aside £75m for the deals.

With just a year left on his contract, Varane is thought to be available for £50m. As for Camavinga, Rennes are rumoured to be holding out for £25m.

The latter fits United's approach of targeting younger players and lowering the average age of the squad.

During Solskjaer's tenure, the Red Devils have largely focused on signing players with the potential to get better - including Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire.

At just 18 years old, Camavinga has his whole career ahead of him. Yet despite his tender age, the midfielder has already racked up almost 100 senior appearances for club and country.

Varane is a decade older than his compatriot, but would bring vast experience and quality to Old Trafford.

The defender has won everything there is to win at Madrid, including three La Ligas and four Champions Leagues.

A potential centre-back partnership of Varane and Maguire would arguably be the best in the Premier League next season.

United certainly mean business this summer, but the club's supporters will want to see them move quickly in their pursuit of targets.

Concluding their recruitment early would give Solskjaer's side the best possible chance to win the title in 2021/22.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

MEMORY LANE When Greece won Euro 2004: Angelos Charisteas on the “miracle” shock victory

FEATURE 10 players who deserve a big transfer after Euro 2020