Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid ready to sell Raphael Varane to Red Devils

Real Madrid are willing to sell Raphael Varane to Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

The France international has been linked with a move to United, who are on the lookout for a new centre-back.

Tyrone Mings, Jules Kounde and Sergio Ramos are just some of the names who have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Varane is another who has been mentioned as a potential target for the Red Devils, who are keen to secure a long-term partner for Harry Maguire in the heart of the backline.

And United’s chances of landing Varane have been handed a major boost, according to the Manchester Evening News .

The 27-year-old, who has been at the Santiago Bernabeu for almost a decade, is out of contract in 2022.

Madrid do not want to risk losing him on a free transfer, and their attempts to tie him down to a new deal have made little progress.

Varane is not happy with Madrid’s proposal, which would reportedly leave him earning significantly less than some of his team-mates.

And the Spanish giants are supposedly pessimistic about their chances of keeping hold of Varane beyond 2022.

As such, they are willing to listen to offers for their long-serving central defender at the end of the season.

If Madrid do opt to cash in on the defender this summer, they will hold out for a fee in the region of £61m.

United are not the only club keeping tabs on Varane’s situation, with PSG, Chelsea and Juventus also seen as potential destinations for the World Cup winner.

The Red Devils tried to sign Varane after he helped France win the Jules Rimet trophy in 2018.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was willing to pay up to £100m for the defender, but Madrid rebuffed United’s approach.

Woodward could finally get his man this summer, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will only be in contention if they qualify for the Champions League.

