Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils reject chance to sign Eden Hazard

Manchester United have turned down the chance to sign Eden Hazard in January, according to reports.

The Belgium international has struggled for form and fitness ever since he joined Real Madrid in 2019.

Hazard has made only four starts in La Liga so far this season and has featured for just 66 minutes in the Champions League.

Madrid are willing to cash in on the forward, who cost them around £103m two and a half years ago.

But Hazard will not be on his way to Manchester United, who have rejected the opportunity to sign him in the upcoming winter window.

That is according to a report by El Nacional which states that the Red Devils were one of several clubs approached about a move for Hazard.

Madrid were unable to find a buyer for the 30-year-old in the summer and they could struggle to do so again in January.

The Spanish giants know they will be unable to recoup the £103m they paid for the former Chelsea star.

But they are still keen to get Hazard's substantial earnings off the wage bill, with Carlo Ancelotti having decided he is not part of his plans going forward.

Madrid offered the Belgian to United and Bayern Munich, but neither club is interested in signing him.

Newcastle and PSG gave the same answer when they were sounded out by the La Liga side.

Juventus are said to be open to a loan move, although the two clubs would have to agree on the terms of that deal.

As for United, the decision to reject Hazard seems sensible given the array of attacking talent already at Old Trafford.

There are also serious doubts about the forward's current level given he has played relatively little football since leaving Stamford Bridge.

Hazard desperately needs to revive his career, but he will not get the chance to do so at Manchester United.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

TRANSFERS Premier League: 8 signings who have surprised and shocked fans - for good reasons and bad