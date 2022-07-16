'No need' for Liverpool to make more additions in midfield - Jurgen Klopp
The Reds have already strengthened their midfield options this summer with the signing of Portuguese prodigy Fabio Carvalho
Jurgen Klopp has played down talk of Liverpool (opens in new tab) signing any more midfielders this summer and highlighted how happy he is with what he's got.
The Reds have added Portugal U21 international Fabio Carvalho to their ranks – signing the 19-year-old for an initial £5m from Fulham (opens in new tab) – and Klopp doesn't anticipate any more midfield business during the current transfer window.
When asked earlier this week about potentially further bolstering the department, the German emphasised how strong it already is. He said (opens in new tab):
"We can go through it. Where do you want to start?
"So, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain. Now you tell me what kind of player we are missing? One who is offensive, 1.95m and arrives into the box to head balls in? Ok, apart from that!
"How I said, if nobody wants to leave – and no player came to me with that request yet and I don't expect it really, to be honest – there is no need for a new midfielder. We cannot just add on midfielders."
So, unless the Reds are working on a surprise move for Marouane Fellaini (who's playing for Shandong Lueng Taishan in China these days, for what it's worth), it's fair to assume they'll be sticking with their already enviable plethora of options in the middle of the park.
Liverpool continued their preparations for the new season with a 2-0 friendly win over Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) in Singapore on Friday; Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah were on the scoresheet.
