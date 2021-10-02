Ole Gunnar Solskjaer criticises Gareth Southgate's assessment of Jadon Sancho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed surprise at Gareth Southgate's recent comments on Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester United winger has had a slow start to life at Old Trafford following his big-money move in the summer.

Sancho has yet to replicate his Borussia Dortmund performances for his new employers, but he was still included in the England squad for the upcoming international break.

Even so, Southgate admitted that Sancho probably did not "deserve" his call-up based on his recent displays.

Solskjaer took exception to those remarks and hit back at the England manager ahead of his team's meeting with Everton on Saturday.

"Was that interview [with Southgate] done before Wednesday night [when United beat Villarreal 2-1]?" he said.

"Jadon was exceptional, he was electric, the crowd loved him. I think he felt that connection with the crowd, and that is what we want from him, to be direct, positive, go past players numerous times.

"Yeah he's not scored yet but that night I thought: 'Yeah that's Jadon and we're going to see loads of that.'

"And Gareth has also said it's important Jadon knows they believe in him. They have invested time in him. He will be a top player. Performances are going to come.

"He'll come good, we've got absolutely no worries. If he goes there I'm sure he will play well."

Despite Solskjaer's show of support, he has handed Sancho only two starts in the Premier League so far this season.

The ex-Dortmund star has primarily been used on the left wing, despite being more comfortable on the right.

Solskjaer has hitherto favoured Mason Greenwood on that flank, although Sancho could get a chance in his more natural position in the coming weeks.

There is plenty of competition for places in attacking areas at United, particularly as Paul Pogba is often used as part of a front four.

