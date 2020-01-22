Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the media "always" consider it a crisis when Manchester United lose

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says enhanced expectations at Manchester United lead to heavy media scrutiny.

United suffered their seventh loss of the Premier League season on Sunday, when they went down 2-0 to Liverpool.

Solskjaer was criticised by some pundits and suporters following the loss, although much of the ire was directed at the way the club is run.

But the Norwegian believes it is only natural for United to receive more attention than other clubs.

"Always is at Man United, because of expectations," he told the club's official website when asked why he thought there is a "massive crisis in the media" whenever the Red Devils lose.

"Of course, we want to win, we’re disappointed we didn’t. But you know we go to a hard ground at the moment and we’re in the game until the last kick of the ball.

"The last 15, 20, 25 minutes we looked like getting back into the game and getting something from it, so I'm proud of the way we never gave in. We hung in there at times, early in the second half, but then we played well. There’s stuff there to look back on and think, we’re getting closer.”

Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday saw the Blues move six points clear of the chasing pack in the race for fourth place.

However, United have the chance to move to within three points of Frank Lampard's side when they face Burnley on Wednesday.

Solskjaer's side won 2-0 at Turf Moor last month and the United boss is hoping for a similar performane at Old Trafford.

“We played well against Burnley up there, we defended really well. It’s a very hard place to go to and I was very pleased with that win. It was a good clean sheet, we got the performance we wanted only two days after Newcastle.

"We made some changes for that one, we still might make some changes for this one too. It’s always beneficial when you’ve played them. Look back at it, we’ll see what we can do better, what went well – but they’ll do the same! We’re looking forward to it. We’re at home, we’ve done well at home lately and let’s keep that run going.”

READ MORE

Think Liverpool are running away with it? Here's how the Premier League table REALLY looks

If Manchester United actually wanted a director of football, they would have one. So what's stopping them?

Andy Mitten column: What’s happening with Manchester United’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes?