Burnley relegated to Championship as Leeds secure Premier League survival
By Mark White published
Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League after a final-day loss to Newcastle as Leeds survive with a win over Brentford
Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship as Leeds survived on the final day of the competition.
The Clarets slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor to Newcastle United to seal their fate in the second tier next season. Meanwhile, Leeds United earned a precious 2-1 win away to Brentford.
The Whites ended a challenging campaign with a win thanks to a final-minute finish from Jack Harrison to stay in the Premier League for a second season, finishing 17th – just above the relegation zone, although a point would also have been enough for them to avoid the drop.
Burnley, though, have paid the price for a poor season in which long-serving manager Sean Dyche was sacked and caretaker boss Mike Jackson managed to get a tune from his side – albeit not quite enough in the end.
With just 35 points and only seven wins all season, Burnley are back down after six years in the Premier League. During their time in the top flight, the Lancashire outfit managed to reach Europe, with Dyche taking the side to unprecedented modern levels.
Leeds, meanwhile, have been rewarded for their mid-season gamble to sack the legendary Marcelo Bielsa. The esteemed Argentine guided the club up to the Premier League, but was relieved of his duties with the side 16th in the league and replaced by Jesse Marsch.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
