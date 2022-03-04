PSG report: Gini Wijnaldum set for shock Premier League return – but NOT with Liverpool
By Ed McCambridge published
PSG midfielder Wijnaldum may be on the verge of a Premier League return, but not with the club he represented for five seasons
PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum may be on the cusp of a stunning Premier League return just one year after leaving Liverpool for the French capital. However, the Dutchman will not be returning to Anfield, or even former club Newcastle, but Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.
That is according to BirminghamLive, who report that Wijnaldum has been transfer listed for £21m by PSG after failing to transfer his Reds from over to life in Ligue 1. Wijnaldum has made 28 appearances for PSG so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists. While the midfielder was never prolific for Liverpool, his energy and tactical understanding were more highly valued than they have been in Paris.
Aston Villa have spent heavily revamping their squad in recent years and manager Steven Gerrard will be given yet more cash to spend on players this summer after bringing in Philippe Coutinho on loan in January. The Brazilian is expected to sign permanently in the summer, meaning he could team up with former team-mate Wijnaldum next season.
At 31, and with Premier League and Champions League winners medals from his time at Liverpool, Wijnaldum is seen as a player who could make an immediate impact at Villa Park. Ambition at the club is high, with Gerrard hoping to qualify for Europe next season. Wijnadlum could be key to that.
Ed McCambridge is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working for the magazine and website. Ed has been living in Berlin since 2015 and worked as a Bundesliga reporter before joining FFT. Formerly a season ticket holder at AFC Wimbledon, he's now most commonly spotted at local side Union Berlin.
