St Mirren sign former AFC Wimbledon winger Dylan Connolly on one-year contract

Jim Goodwin says he has satisfied his need for speed after signing pacey Irish winger Dylan Connolly on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old has agreed to make the switch to Paisley after leaving Sky Bet League One side AFC Wimbledon this summer.

Capped by Republic of Ireland at under-21 level, Connolly has also turned out for Bohemians, Shelbourne, Ipswich, Bray Wanderers, Dundalk – where he played alongside current Saints defender Jamie McGrath – and Bradford.

And Goodwin is looking forward to the fleet-footed wide man joining his squad.

The Buddies boss told the club’s official website: “Dylan is a good experienced player with out-and-out pace and I feel that is something that we lack a little of in the team.

“The Irish market is one that I am very fortunate to have some really good contacts. Before I sign anyone I make a number of calls to people who have worked with the player in the past and I spoke to Jamie McGrath and he said he was a great lad and a good character.

“I’m really looking to seeing him play and I think he will excite the fans.”

Connolly added: “When the gaffer rang me, it was his ambitions for the club that made me want to come and be a part of it.

“He told me about how he wanted to progress the club and do really well in the league.

“I spoke to Jamie McGrath and he sold me on the club. He’s really enjoying his time here and he’s only had good things to say which made the decision much easier.”