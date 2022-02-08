The official Arsenal online store now features a brutal joke about Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal are no strangers when it comes to mocking local rivals Tottenham. Ever since the Gunners made the move from south of the river to Islington in 1913, there's been needle between the red and white sides of north London.

But even though there's plenty of animosity between the two clubs, it doesn't often spill over into the official spokespeople, channels or accounts of either team openly mocking one another. Well… it does now.

Go to Arsenal's store. Click on the basket icon in the top right and if you don't have anything in there, the site will tell you that your basket is "as empty as Tottenham's trophy cabinet". Ouch.

(Image credit: Arsenal Direct)

The jibe is common between the two sets of fans. Arsenal have won 13 titles to Tottenham's two – the last of which was lifted in 1961. The last title won on a Spurs ground? Arsenal's crown in 2004.

Tottenham, however, have had the recent bragging rights over their north London neighbours. The Lilywhites have managed to finish above those pesky Gooners every season since the last at White Hart Lane and have had a bigger share of wins in the North London Derby in recent years.

Most recently, the derby was rescheduled due to Arsenal requesting a postponement. Tottenham were riled at the actions of their bitter rivals and put out a statement in response.

Arsenal and Tottenham are currently battling for the top four.

