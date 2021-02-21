Tottenham could turn to Brendan Rodgers to replace Jose Mourinho

Brendan Rodgers could be in the frame to take over as Tottenham manager should Jose Mourinho be sacked this summer, according to reports.

If Spurs part ways with Mourinho, Rodgers it thought to be high up the list of potential replacements.

According to Football Insider, the Northern Irishman would be high up the North London club’s list of candidates and has been admired by chairman Daniel Levy for some time.

Rodgers was reportedly Levy’s “preferred choice” to succeed Harry Redknapp in the summer of 2012 but became Liverpool manager shortly before Redknapp was sacked. Spurs appointed Andre Villas-Boas instead.

After serving as Chelsea’s head youth coach for several years, Rodgers stepped into management with Watford in 2008, before going on to take charge of Reading – who he defeated in the 2011 Championship play-off final to take Swansea into the Premier League for the first time.

The 48-year-old developed a reputation as one of the most tactically progressive managers in the English game, modelling his approach at the time on the Spanish tiki-taka approach of the late 2000s and early 2010s.

He won his first league titles with Celtic, where he spent just under three years before returning south of the border to take the Leicester job in February 2019.

Under Rodgers, the Foxes have become top four contenders and are currently second in the Premier League and on course for their best campaign since their historic 2015/16 title win.

Spurs, meanwhile, remain eighth after Sunday’s 2-1 loss at West Ham, which will do little to relieve the pressure on Mourinho – although the postponement of the Carabao Cup final until April, and the chance for Spurs to yet win silverware this season, may buy him a little more time.

