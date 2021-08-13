Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs working on £45million deal for Pau Torres

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Villarreal’s Pau Torres to partner new signing Cristian Romero at centre-back.

According to The Express, the Spanish international is being closely monitored by Spurs but any deal may depend on Harry Kane moving to Manchester City.

Speculation about the England striker’s future has been rife in recent months as he looks to join a club challenging for major honours.

Man City appear to have stolen a march on the competition and are prepared to break the British transfer record to secure Kane’s signature.

An agreement has yet to be reached with Spurs, who are determined to hold onto their star man, but the fee required to prise him away would be in excess of the £100million spent on Jack Grealish last week.

In anticipation of Kane potentially leaving the club, Tottenham have been weighing up how best to spend the windfall on strengthening their squad.

After Toby Alderweireld’s departure, technical director Fabio Paratici believes that another centre-back is required.

Torres has previously been linked to Manchester United, who he faced in the Europa League final back in May, but they elected to sign Raphael Varane instead.

The 24-year-old has been busy this summer, representing Spain at both the Euros and the Olympics, where they won the silver medal.

Argentina’s Romero has already arrived from Atalanta for £42.5million to boost the defensive options available to Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese manager typically played three at the back during his time in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers and may look to do the same at Spurs.

In addition to Romero, he currently has Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and the versatile Japhet Tanganga to call upon.