Tottenham report: Spurs set to sign Adama Traore
By Tom Hancock published
Wolves winger Adama Traore looks set to become Tottenham's first signing under Antonio Conte
Tottenham are reportedly close to completing the signing of Adama Traore from Wolves.
The explosive winger would become the first new arrival of the Antonio Conte era and be utilised as a wing-back.
And the imminent move has seen Spurs' London rivals West Ham drop their interest in the Spain international, according to Football Insider.
The right wing-back spot has been a priority for Conte, with summer signing Emerson Royal not particularly well-suited to playing there.
It would be a new position for Traore - but while there are question marks over the 25-year-old's defensive qualities, his devastating pace and dribbling could make him a potent weapon there.
There would also be less pressure on the ex-Barcelona, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa to chip in with goals - although he has admitted that he is determined to get on the scoresheet more often.
Speaking after spurning a great chance in Wolves' 0-0 draw with Burnley in December, Traore said:
"I have to improve those things [taking such opportunities] for myself and for my team.
"It is my main goal to score more goals. I've had one v one situations - I'm having those situations, but I need to improve."
Spurs welcome Wolves to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 13th February; which dressing room will Traore be walking out of then?
