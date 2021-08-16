Tottenham transfer news: Pau Torres turns down move to Spurs

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has rejected the chance to join Tottenham, according to reports.

Spurs made the perfect start to the new Premier League season by beating Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday.

Son Heung-min's goal in the second half brought Nuno Espirito Santo a victory in his first competitive game in charge of the north London side.

Harry Kane was left out of the matchday squad for the visit of the Premier League champions, ostensibly because he is not match fit.

Speculation over the England captain's future will rumble on until the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

But as well as rumours about outgoings, Spurs continue to be linked with several signings of their own.

One of those is Pau Torres, with recent reports suggesting the club were willing to pay up to £55m for the central defender.

Torres enjoyed a fantastic season last time out and had been linked with a move to Manchester United, among other major European outfits.

He is still at Villarreal in the middle of August, though, and Tottenham spied an opportunity to bring him to the club.

However, Marca reports that Torres has turned down a move to Spurs.

The Spanish publication states that although Villarreal were prepared to sell the defender for £55m, Torres rejected Tottenham's advances.

The reason was the fact Nuno's side will not be competing in the Champions League this season.

A seventh-place finish in the Premier League last term means Tottenham instead qualified for the Europa Conference League.

And with Villarreal in the group stage of Europe's foremost competition after their Europa League triumph in May, Torres would prefer to stay put.

That is another blow to Tottenham, who also failed to prise Jules Kounde away from Sevilla.

They have already brought in Cristian Romero on loan from Atalanta, and the Argentina international made his debut as a substitute against City.

But Tottenham are eyeing additional reinforcements at the back, so Torres' snub will come as a huge blow.

