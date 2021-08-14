Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs eyeing up Pau Torres

Torres came through the youth ranks at Villarreal and has gone on to make 87 appearances for the club, winning the Europa League last season as Unai Emery's side beat Man United on penalties.

The Spain international had been linked with a move to Manchester United, among others, but the Red Devils have now completed the signing of Raphael Varane.

According to The Times (via talkSPORT), Spurs are ready to pay in excess of £55 million for Torres, who featured in all six of Spain's games as they reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

Having seen experienced pair Jan Verthongen and Toby Alderweireld depart in consecutive summers - the latter has moved on to Qatari outfit Al-Duhail - Spurs may well want to further strengthen their defensive unit.

They've already added Argentine international Cristian Romero in a big money deal from Atalanta, and adding a player of Torres' great promise would represent a very strong window in that department.

For now, though, Harry Kane's future still seems to be the big talking point on the the transfer front as far as Spurs are concerned.

You might have noticed that the England captain has been linked with a move to Manchester City - who Spurs host on Sunday as they get their season underway.

It could be an eventful last couple of weeks of the transfer window in North London...

