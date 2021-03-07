Tottenham transfer news: Spurs keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger amid contract uncertainty

Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Antonio Rudiger’s situation as the Chelsea defender’s contract continues to run down, reports suggest.

The Germany international has a deal at Stamford Bridge until 2022, and there has been little in the way of discussions about an extension in recent months.

Clubs would usually consider cashing in on a player with a year remaining on his contract in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

And according to Football Insider , Tottenham are eyeing a potential summer swoop for the centre-back.

Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to bolster his options in the heart of the backline, having been unconvinced by Spurs’ current options.

Mourinho has dropped Eric Dier in Tottenham’s last two matches, with Davinson Sanchez starting alongside Toby Alderweireld at the back.

And the Portuguese could attempt to prise Rudiger away from his former club at the end of the campaign.

However, the report states that Chelsea do intend to open talks with the 28-year-old over a new contract.

Rudiger slipped down the centre-back pecking order in west London under Frank Lampard earlier this season.

But Rudiger has become a regular starter again under Thomas Tuchel, who has enjoyed a fine start to life as Chelsea boss.

The Blues may now look to retain the German, who joined the club from Roma in 2017.

Chelsea plan to table a long-term contract offer in the coming weeks, while Rudiger is keen to resolve his future before the transfer window opens.

However, Tottenham remain on standby in case the two parties are unable to reach an agreement.

Ordinarily Chelsea might not wish to strengthen a direct Premier League rival, but their hand could be forced if Rudiger enters the final year of his contract.

Tuchel’s side will resume their top-four push when they host Everton on Monday.

