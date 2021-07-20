Wolves transfer news: Barcelona make Martin Braithwaite available

Wolves have reportedly been offered Martin Braithwaite by Barcelona, as the Catalan giants look to bring down their wage bill.

Barca are currently unable to register any new players - including Lionel Messi, who has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal to stay at Camp Nou - due to exceeding the La Liga salary cap.

According to Mail Online, Barca have tried to tempt Wolves with Braithwaite - who was a surprise signing from Leganes in January 2020, under La Liga rules allowing clubs to make emergency signings to cover for long-term injuries (in this instance, Ousmane Dembele).

Given these reports, it's fair to assume that Barca will let the 30-year-old go for considerably less than his £251 million (yes, really) release clause...

Wolves are believed to be in the market for back-up to Raul Jimenez, who returned to action in a pre-season friendly with Crewe at the weekend - six months on from sustaining a horrific skull fracture against Arsenal.

Braithwaite's versatility - he can also play wide in a front three, as he did for Denmark in their run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals - is also bound to be appealing to Wolves, who move into a new era under head coach Bruno Lage.

Braithwaite has made 53 appearances for Barca - although the majority of those have come from the bench - scoring eight goals. He's never played in the Premier League, although he did spend a season-and-a-half in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a free England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

TRANSFER WINDOW All the key dates this summer

OLYMPICS 20 men's players to keep an eye on in Tokyo

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?