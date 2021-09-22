Chelsea v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the League Cup from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Aston Villa live stream, Wednesday 22 September, 7:45pm BST

In-form Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the third round of the League Cup, two weeks after comfortably beating the visitors in the league.

A Romelu Lukaku double and Mateo Kovacic strike gave the Blues a 3-0 victory against Villa on 11 September, and Dean Smith’s side will need to be at their best to take anything from their trip to London.

The European champions have begun the season in imperious form, winning the UEFA Super Cup on penalties before going on a run of five wins and one draw in six games in all competitions.

Lukaku’s form since his arrival in the summer transfer window has played a big part, with the Belgian scoring four goals in five games since his move from Inter Milan.

Thomas Tuchel’s side head into the cup clash on the back of three wins in a row, most recently thumping Tottenham 3-0 away at the weekend.

Villa won by the same scoreline at home to Everton to bounce back from their defeat at Stamford Bridge, and got to this stage by thrashing Barrow 6-0 in the second round.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is not being shown live on UK television.

UK TV schedule

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

