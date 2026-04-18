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How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United: TV details, live streams & match preview for huge meeting in the Champions League chase

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Chelsea and Manchester United suffered different kinds of reality checks in their last Premier League fixtures

Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez returns to the squad on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United today as the Blues look to gain ground after Man United's dropped points against Leeds, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Manchester United key information

• Date: Saturday, 18 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

• Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)