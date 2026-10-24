Aston Villa vs Manchester City FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels, team news and preview as Matchweek 8 begins in the Premier League

Aston Villa man Ross Barkley celebrates his goal against Viking in the Champions League

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City for free as Matchweek 8 begins in the Premier League.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa are the next side bidding to put an early chink in Manchester City's Premier League title hopes, as the two teams meet at Villa Park today.

The Villans have had an up-and-down start to the domestic campaign, but have picked up real consistency in recent weeks with no defeat in seven.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City online and from anywhere, including for free, in the first Premier League game after the international break.

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City for FREE

You can stream Aston Villa vs Manchester City for free in the US thanks to YouTube TV's 5-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

Abroad today? Use Proton VPN to unblock your free trial of YouTube TV and stream Aston Villa vs Manchester City from anywhere in the world.

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Aston Villa vs Manchester City is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City in the UK

Aston Villa vs Manchester City is live on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max will have coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Aston Villa vs Manchester City stream on TNT Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City on TNT Sports and HBO Max Aston Villa vs Manchester City is one of 52 Premier League games that will be live on TNT Sports during the 2026/27 season. TNT Sports has its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans that include TNT starting at £25.99/month.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network has live coverage of Aston Villa vs Manchester City in the US. Kick-off is at 7:30am ET.

Remember: Use Proton VPN to unlock your Aston Villa vs Manchester City stream on USA Network.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Aston Villa vs Manchester City on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 10:30pm AEDT.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Aston Villa vs Manchester City.

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at AU$29.99 (£15.70). That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Aston Villa tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Aston Villa hospitality elevates the iconic Villa Park atmosphere with premium padded seats and exclusive lounge and restaurant access. Packages typically include fine dining or gourmet options, a complimentary drinks package, and matchday entertainment with Villa legends, plus the official matchday programme, ensuring a luxurious and enhanced matchday experience.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Preview

Aston Villa's valiant form in the UEFA Champions League continued in midweek, as Emery's men made it three from three so far in the league phase.

Goals from Ross Barkley, Emi Buendia and an own goal secured a 3-1 win on home soil against Viking, continuing their unbeaten start to the competition.

Villa will be without Amadou Onana (ACL), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring) due to injury, whilst summer signing Johan Manzambi (muscle) and defender Modou Keba Cisse (groin) are both doubts.

Despite impressing against Viking, Alysson may be replaced on the right flank by captain John McGinn, with Boubacar Kamara and Joao Gomes set to resume their central midfield partnership for City's visit.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide for Matchweek 8

Manchester City have been flawless in the Premier League and remain as the only unbeaten side in the division as we head into Matchweek 8.

Enzo Maresca's side are continuing as normal despite the ongoing case against the Premier League, with it unlikely their decision against their guilty verdict will arrive anytime soon.

Erling Haaland will come back as he was rested for the midweek win against AEK Athens, as well as influential duo Rayan Cherki and Iliman Ndiaye.

Antoine Semenyo is ruled out for around eight weeks with a knee injury, while Nico O'Reilly, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes were also rested in midweek and should be fit to return to the matchday squad after sustaining minor issues against Ipswich.

Team News

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, McGinn, Kamara, Gomes, Alysson, Manzambi, Jackson.

Man City XI: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Doku, Cherki, Haaland.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester City

City have looked unstoppable so far this term and we expect them to win again against a Villa side that hasn't really got going in the Premier League as yet.