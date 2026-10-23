Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch for free, TV channels, kick-off time and preview for Friday Night Football

Watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest for free as this weekend's Premier League action kicks off with a clash at Portman Road on Friday night. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Ipswich Town have made a decent start to life back in the Premier League, winning three of their seven games so far this season. They will see the arrival of Nottingham Forest as a chance to make that four.

As for Oliver Glasner's Forest, things look a little bleaker, with the Tricky Trees' latest defeat at home to Arsenal leaving them in the bottom four at present. How long will Evangelos Marinakis rest on his laurels?

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest online and from anywhere, including for free, in this week's Friday-night Premier League clash.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest for FREE

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network and this is available for free thanks to YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 5-day free trial for new customers.

Outside the US? Use Proton VPN to unblock your free USA Network stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

MEGA Deal Watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere in the world using Proton VPN Based in Switzerland, this extremely capable VPN offers good speeds and has servers in 145 countries around the world, including the US. It works with USA Network and most other streaming services too. Try Proton risk-free – 30 days money-back guarantee

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest live on Sky Sports.

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7:30pm BST, with kick-off at 8:00pm.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest in the US

As mentioned above, Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest is live on USA Network in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

This is a linear channel, so you will need a cord-cutting package. YouTube TV (5-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry the channel.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest live on Stan Sport. The game kicks off at 5:00am AEST on Saturday.

Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 and provides access to every Premier League and Champions League game.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest: Preview

Gary O'Neil's side have begun life back in England's top flight with some respectable displays, no more so than a 3-2 defeat at league leaders Manchester City last weekend.

Before that came a 2-1 win over strugglers Fulham, with two further victories arriving over Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

O'Neil has a virtually full-strength squad available ahead of Friday's clash, with previously sidelined players like Azor Matusiwa, Jaden Philogene, Florentino Luis, and Jack Taylor having all worked their way back to fitness.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

The good news for Forest is that star man Morgan Gibbs-White looks set to return against the Tractor Boys. The captain and England international is arguably Glasner’s biggest asset, and another strong season at the City Ground could see him attract interest from further afield.

Despite his absence, there were encouraging signs from the rest of the team against Arsenal. Chris Wood came off the bench and could provide some much-needed competition for Liam Delap, who has converted just one of his 18 shots so far this season.

The underlying metrics are positive for Forest, too. They have had little trouble creating chances, ranking seventh for expected goals (xG) this season. The problem, however, is their lack of clinical finishing: despite an xG of 11.5, they have scored just five goals — the biggest underperformance in the league.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Ipswich Town 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Ipswich have looked solid so far but Gibbs-White and Wood's individual qualities will be tough to deal with. We say a draw.