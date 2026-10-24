How to watch Arsenal vs Everton for FREE: Live stream online from anywhere as reigning champions host the Toffees

Watch Arsenal vs Everton for free as the Premier League champions bid to keep on the tail of current leaders Manchester City. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Everton: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 1:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 1:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Arsenal secured a solid point in Germany in midweek and now swiftly turn their attention to today's 3pm kick-off against Everton.

The Toffees have been solid so far this term and lost for the first time this season against Chelsea last week.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Everton online and from anywhere, including for free, in the 2026/27 Premier League.

Is Arsenal vs Everton on TV in the UK?

Arsenal vs Everton is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Arsenal vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Arsenal vs Everton.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

Watch Arsenal vs Everton from anywhere in the world Based in Switzerland, this extremely capable VPN offers good speeds and has servers in 145 countries around the world, including USA and Australia, allowing you to watch the game between the Gunners and the Toffees from anywhere. Try Proton risk-free – 30 days money-back guarantee

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in the US

As mentioned above, Arsenal vs Everton is live on USA Network in the US.

Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton in Australia

Arsenal vs Everton is live on Stan Sport in Australia.

The game kicks-off at 1:00am AEDT on Sunday.

Watch Arsenal vs Everton on Stan Sport Stan Sport plans start at AU$29.99/month. The streaming service will not only show Arsenal vs Everton but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Arsenal vs Everton: Preview

Arsenal earned a spirited point against Bayern Munich during the week, with England duo Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice both on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw.

Everton are up next, and Mikel Arteta's side will have to be at their resolute best to beat a sturdy-looking Toffees side that has impressed so far this season.

Bukayo Saka was hauled off after 10 minutes after appearing to injure his quad, with Eze coming on to replace him.

He is expected to be sidelined for around two months, but better news comes in the form of Piero Hincapie, who might recover from an ankle problem in time to make the cut. William Saliba (back) and Christos Tzolis (hamstring) remain sidelined.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Everton lost to two Pedro Neto strikes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in last weekend's early kick-off, with Moyes's men tasting defeat for the first time this season.

A bitter pill to swallow, but there were plenty of positives to take, namely Vitaly Mykolenko and James Tarkowski, who had fairly solid games at the back.

Everton are blessed with a fully fit squad coming into this one - a major bonus for Moyes given his already-limited options - after ex-Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard recovered from a groin injury to make his debut against Chelsea.

However, another erstwhile Gunner, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, endured a torrid time against the Blues - finding himself at fault for Neto's opener - so Jake O'Brien may be restored to right-back in this one.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 1-0 Everton

One-nil to the Arsenal rings around the Emirates as Gabriel nets a scrappy late winner to make it two defeats in two games for Everton.