How to watch Brentford vs Fulham: Free streams & TV details for early Premier League kick-off this weekend
The Bees take on the Cottagers in this weekend's early kick-off in the Premier League
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Watch Brentford vs Fulham today as the Premier League's weekend action kicks off with an all-London affair, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET
- Free Streaming: USA Network via YouTube TV's 10-day free trial (US)
- TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK), Stan Sport (Australia)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
Brentford's European hopes were dealt a dramatic late blow last weekend, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall netted a late equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Everton.
Fulham were beaten at Liverpool as Marco Silva's side still also have hopes of finishing in a European qualification place, with both teams set to battle it out in Saturday's early kick-off in the capital.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Brentford vs Fulham for free
Residents of the US can watch Brentford vs Fulham for free thanks to a cord-cutting free trial like YouTube TV (10-day free trial) which gives you access to the USA Network.
Outside the States? Access your free trial with