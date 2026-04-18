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How to watch Brentford vs Fulham: Free streams & TV details for early Premier League kick-off this weekend

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The Bees take on the Cottagers in this weekend's early kick-off in the Premier League

Only Erling Haaland has scored more Premier League goals than Brentford striker Igor Thiago this term
Only Erling Haaland has scored more Premier League goals than Brentford striker Igor Thiago this term (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Brentford vs Fulham today as the Premier League's weekend action kicks off with an all-London affair, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Fulham key information

Fulham were beaten at Liverpool as Marco Silva's side still also have hopes of finishing in a European qualification place, with both teams set to battle it out in Saturday's early kick-off in the capital.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brentford vs Fulham for free

Residents of the US can watch Brentford vs Fulham for free thanks to a cord-cutting free trial like YouTube TV (10-day free trial) which gives you access to the USA Network.

Outside the States? Access your free trial with