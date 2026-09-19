How to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City: Live stream details for Premier League 3pm kick-off

Watch Newcastle United vs Hull City today in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United vs Hull City: key information Newcastle vs Hull: Saturday, 19 September

Saturday, 19 September Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Newcastle United are still reeling following a 4-1 drubbing at Elland Road last weekend, with Matthias Jaissle feeling the heat in the dugout at St. James' Park.

Hull City have two wins and two draws from their opening four games, which includes last week's 2-2 draw at Chelsea, which raised eyebrows around the division.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City online and from anywhere in the world as the Premier League 2026/27 season continues.

Is Newcastle United vs Hull City on TV in the UK?

Newcastle United vs Hull City is not being televised in the UK. The game starts on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Newcastle United vs Hull City from anywhere

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How to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Newcastle United vs Hull City on Peacock. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, which not only streams NBC games but also exclusively shows several other Premier League matches each week.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City on Peacock.

Watch Newcastle United vs Hull City on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, and net you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Newcastle United vs Hull City. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City in Australia

In Australia, Newcastle United vs Hull City is live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

Visiting the UK from Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Newcastle United vs Hull City on Stan Sport.

Watch Newcastle United vs Hull City on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game.

Newcastle United vs Hull City: Preview

Newcastle United are still continuing to come to terms with a summer of mass change, with player exits galore, as well as a huge one in the dugout.

The Magpies look like a shell of their former 'dogged' football under Eddie Howe, almost rolling over against Leeds United on Monday, conceding four times at Elland Road in their 4-1 loss.

The only small shining light was Bazoumana Toure's first goal in black and white off the bench, which may earn him a starting spot against the Tigers this weekend.

The last time these two sides met in the north-east in the Premier League, it was a 2-2 draw, with Papiss Cisse scoring a brace for United.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Hull City are continuing their reputation as shock of the season, especially after leading at Stamford Bridge in the eventual 2-2 draw with Xabi Alonso's side last week.

Sitting deep and opting to counter and frustrate the Blues, Hull's 5-4-1 is providing Premier League sides with no space through the middle of the pitch nor out wide, and when they do get going, goals aren't proving a problem at the other end either.

It's five goals in four games so far, with Bachir Belloumi netting twice last week in the draw in the capital.

Nobel Mendy suffered a concussion and is likely to miss the game due to protocol's around head injuries. The Tigers will also be without Eliot Matazo, Darko Gyabi, Jack Butland, Ilyas Ansah, Charlie Hughes and Hidemasa Morita, while Paddy McNair is a doubt.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 1-0 Hull City

Newcastle need a response and we think the Tigers may come unstuck for the first time this season without one of their star men at the back in Mendy.