Four Days of Derbies: Stream Celtic vs Rangers, Millwall vs West Ham, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid and more...

The footballing gods have blessed us with four days of footballing derbies that even Vinnie Jones couldn't have dreamt up.

From Thursday 17 September to Sunday 20 September, we have some huge games, all starting on Thursday as AFC Wimbledon take on their franchised rivals MK Dons.

That is just the appetiser for what arrives at the weekend, with Millwall meeting West Ham for the first time since 2012 in the showpiece on Saturday.

Sunday has four fixtures to keep an eye on, with the first Old Firm derby of the 2026/27 league season between Celtic and Rangers taking place at the same time as Wolves vs West Brom. The Madrid derby follows before it all concludes with Le Classique on Sunday evening, as Marseille welcome their bitter rivals PSG to the Stade Vélodrome.

Want to know how you can watch every game? We'll detail the key streams for all six matches below.

Four Days of Derbies: How to watch

AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons (Thursday, 17 September, 8:00pm KO)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dons Derby takes place on Thursday, with Wimbledon looking to see off their franchised rivals and move into the play-offs.

MK have started the season with five draws from six and are still searching for their first win since promotion last season.



Watch: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (AUS)

Millwall vs West Ham (Saturday, 19 September, 12:30pm KO)

(Image credit: Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)

A rivalry reunited on Saturday lunchtime as the Dockers Derby takes place for the first time since 2012, when Winston Reid scored a second-half winner (pictured above).

Since then, West Ham have been promoted back to the Premier League, lifted a European trophy and been relegated to the Championship, while Millwall have continued to float between League One and the second tier.

Expect fireworks from the fans and players alike.

Watch: ITV (FREE) / Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (AUS)

Wolves vs West Brom (Sunday, 20 September, 12:00pm KO)

(Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Black Country derby is the showpiece game of the EFL Championship on Sunday and a chance for the Baggies to exact revenge after a 2-0 defeat in a feisty FA Cup fourth-round tie in 2024.

Both sides have enjoyed decent starts to the season as well, losing only one league match to this point, and will hope that they will be thereabouts come the end of the season.

Watch: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (AUS)



► Read More: Marshall Munetsi and the midfield run that could help Wolves push for the Premier League

Celtic vs Rangers (Sunday, 20 September, 12:00pm KO)

(Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Just a week after Rangers won the opening Old Firm derby of the season in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals, the two rivals go head-to-head once again, this time at Celtic Park.

Martin O'Neill's side have made a perfect start to their Scottish Premiership campaign, winning all six of their games so far. Victory on Sunday would see them move eight points clear of second-placed Rangers, just under a fifth of the way through the season.

A response will certainly be expected from the Bhoys, who will have been shellshocked by their 3-0 defeat last weekend.

Watch: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (AUS)

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid (Sunday, 20 September, 3:15pm KO)

(Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

While not quite as big as El Clásico, the Madrid derby always carries a special feeling, and with José Mourinho returning to the Bernabéu this summer, the Simeone vs Mourinho headlines practically write themselves.

Both are renowned for their pragmatic approach to football, but they have had to reinvent themselves in recent years, with goals now flowing much more freely.

Real Madrid's attacking quartet of Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé can scare any defence, but Atlético won't let that concern them. They have loved this fixture in recent years, suffering just one defeat in their last seven La Liga meetings with Los Blancos at home.

Watch: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN (US) | beIN Sports (AUS)

Marseille vs PSG (Sunday, 20 September, 8:00pm KO)

(Image credit: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP via Getty Images)

Closing out the weekend of derbies is Le Classique in Ligue 1, as Marseille face PSG at the Stade Vélodrome.

Both sides have endured difficult starts to the season, winning just one of their opening four games, but a derby-day win can quickly change fortunes.

Expect Marseille to set the tempo at home, particularly after their 5-0 hammering at the hands of their bitter rivals last time out.

Watch: Ligue 1+ (UK) | beIN Sports (US) | N/A (AUS)

Watch from anywhere

If you're abroad this weekend you're going to find your streams of the derbies geo-restricted.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.