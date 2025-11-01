Is Burnley vs Arsenal on TV? Live streams, TV details, preview as Premier League leaders visit Turf Moor

Watch Burnley vs Arsenal in this 3pm kick-off in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs Arsenal key information • Date: Saturday 1 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Table-topping Arsenal make the long trip to Turf Moor on Saturday looking to halt Burnley's winning mini-streak to an end.

The Clarets have learned from the shortcomings of recently relegated teams and picked up three wins that they couldn't have chosen any better if they'd tried.

Beating the other two promoted teams, Leeds United and Sunderland, is a good place to start.

Those results look even better with the opponents well outside the relegation zone themselves and Burnley have helped to drop Wolverhampton right in it for good measure. If you don't want to join 'em, beat 'em.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal play Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Burnley vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

Burnley vs Arsenal is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

Watch Burnley vs Arsenal in the US

USA Network has the exclusive United States rights for Burnley vs Arsenal.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Is there a Burnley vs Arsenal free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game on Saturday but it is possible to watch Burnley vs Arsenal for free with a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Burnley vs Arsenal from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Burnley vs Arsenal: Premier League preview

What a season Arsenal are having. As we pass the quarter marker, the Gunners are top of the Premier League and have won all but two of their matches.

Mikel Arteta's sturdy charges have conceded three goals in nine matches. One was in defeat against Liverpool, one in a draw with Manchester City and one in a win over Newcastle United.

If that's not ridiculous enough, Arsenal have also played five matches in the Champions League and Carabao Cup without conceding a goal. Absurd.

They have had 11 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season too. If we didn't know better, we'd say Arsenal have really got their stuff together.

Tickets

Burnley's ambitions for the season are rather more modest. They've been promoted or relegated in each of the last four seasons and they'd settle for just putting a stop to that, thanks very much.

They've taken a nice big bite out of that target with 10 points on the board by the end of October, helped along the way by the early-season goals of Jaidon Anthony and Scott Parker's ability to name a consistent core in every game so far.

The Clarets have played it smartly up to this point. They're averaging less than a goal per 90 minutes in xG terms but have scored 12 times, and have the best percentage of shots on target in the league.

It'll take more than efficiency to stay up but picking off vulnerable opponents is a good way to go about it, if they can keep it up. Saturday's opponents are anything but vulnerable.

Burnley vs Arsenal: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 0-2 Arsenal

FourFourTwo predicts a determined performance from Parker's Burnley but Arsenal are imperious.