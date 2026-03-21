How to watch Everton vs Chelsea: Free streams & TV info as the Toffees look to add to Liam Rosenior's woes

Joao Pedro and James Tarkowski wrestle for the ball during the reverse fixture earlier this season

Watch Everton vs Chelsea today as the Toffees look to add to the Blues' woes, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Everton's European hopes were dealt a blow at Arsenal last weekend, but the Toffees will be hoping to get back on track against Chelsea.

The Blues arrive off the back of their UEFA Champions League exit, going down 3-0 against PSG at Stamford Bridge earlier this week.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Everton vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Everton vs Chelsea for free

Everton vs Chelsea is available to watch at no cost in America with YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Everton vs Chelsea from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Everton vs Chelsea. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

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Watch Everton vs Chelsea in the UK

Everton vs Chelsea is the Saturday tea-time kick-off in the Premier League this week and kick-off is slated for 5:30pm GMT.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports, you either need to arrange a TV package, either directly through Sky for £35 per month, or through another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Everton vs Chelsea in the US

In the United States, Everton vs Chelsea will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Everton vs Chelsea in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. Of those we would recommend YouTube TV with their 10-day free trial at present. Read more Read less ▼

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Chelsea through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month. Read more Read less ▼

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Everton vs Chelsea: Preview

Following back-to-back wins, Everton could not make it a three-peat and went down 2-0 at Arsenal last weekend at the Emirates.

The Toffees are currently eighth in the Premier League table and just two points behind Brentford in seventh, with eight games to go.

Moyes's men are looking to win successive Premier League matches at their new stadium for the first time this weekend, but will have to do so without some key faces.

Jack Grealish (foot) and Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified) are out, whilst Chelsea loanee Tyrique George is ineligible to face his parent club. James Tarkowski (unspecified) and Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) are both doubtful after missing the defeat against the Gunners.

Get VIP Everton tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2025/26 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto. Read more Read less ▼

Chelsea were battered and beaten by PSG in midweek and crashed out of Europe by virtue of an 8-2 aggregate defeat.

Reece James is once again set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue and has thus not been included in Thomas Tuchel's 35-man squad for England's two friendlies later this month.

Trevoh Chalobah is set for up to six weeks on the sidelines too with an ankle issue, as Rosenior looks to try and patch up his squad for Saturday's trip to Merseyside.

Chelsea have now staggeringly made a total of 96 changes to their starting lineup in the Premier League this season, the most of any team and already more than they did in the entirety of last season (95).

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

FourFourTwo believes Everton come out on top in this one, with a late Iliman Ndiaye strike.