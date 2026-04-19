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How to watch Everton vs Liverpool for FREE: TV details for Merseyside Derby in the Premier League

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A home win would move Everton to within two points of Liverpool in the fight for European spots

Beto of Everton celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Liverpool, England.
Everton striker Beto (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
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Watch Everton vs Liverpool today as the Toffees look to claw themselves three points closer to their city rivals, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Everton vs Liverpool key information

• Date: Sunday, 19 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET

• Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

• Free Streaming: USA Network via YouTube TV's 10-day free trial (US)

• TV & Streaming: