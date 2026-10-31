Can I watch Coventry City vs Sunderland on TV? Live streams and broadcast details for clash of Premier League's bottom two

Watch Coventry City vs Sunderland from anywhere as the Premier League's bottom two teams meet in a huge clash at the foot of the table. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Coventry City vs Sunderland: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

The Sky Blues host a fellow struggler for the second week running, after losing 1-0 at home to Fulham last Saturday.

Sunderland are on a six-game winless run in the Premier League but they tasted victory in the Carabao Cup in midweek, beating Brentford 3-2 at the Stadium of Light to reach the quarter-finals.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland online and from anywhere in the world in the 2026/27 Premier League.

Is Coventry City vs Sunderland on TV in the UK?

Coventry City vs Sunderland is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage of Coventry City vs Sunderland, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Coventry City vs Sunderland from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Coventry City vs Sunderland is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland in the US

Coventry City vs Sunderland is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 11:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to watch the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Watch Coventry City vs Sunderland on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month and will gain you access to Coventry City vs Sunderland as well as a number of other EPL games across the season. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Coventry City vs Sunderland in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Coventry City vs Sunderland live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.

Watch Coventry City vs Sunderland on Stan Sport Get Stan Sport for just AU$29.99/month. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League, Europa League and Champions League game, including Coventry City vs Sunderland.

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Coventry City vs Sunderland: Preview

Coventry City missed a great opportunity to get one over a relegation rival when they lost 1-0 at home to Fulham last Saturday, but they have the chance to put that right this weekend.

The Sky Blues host Sunderland, the only team below them in the Premier League, and another defeat would leave fans fearing the worst after the brief high of back-to-back wins either side of the international break.

Defender Bobby Thomas has been troubled by a calf issue, with 18-year-old Manchester City loanee Stephen Mfuni poised to step in if needed.

Manager Frank Lampard is already without injured quartet Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, Luke Woolfenden and Haji Wright.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris will hope Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Brentford can act as a catalyst for an upturn in their Premier League form.

The Black Cats scored half as many goals in 10 minutes as they have in the league all season, striking three times in quick succession before the break in a 3-2 victory.

Ivory Coast winger Jocelin Ta Bi was involved in all three goals against Brentford and could be in contention for just his third league appearance, while Wilson Isidor should join fellow forward Brian Brobbey in returning from injury after the latter was involved in last Sunday's 0-0 draw with Leeds United.

Sunderland have fond memories of playing Coventry, with Dan Ballard's last-gasp goal sending them to Wembley in the 2024/25 Championship play-offs when the sides last met, and they will be hoping this is the day they end their six-match winless run in the Premier League.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Coventry City 1-1 Sunderland

Both teams will be desperate not to lose, so it could be a cagey contest.