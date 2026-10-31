How to watch Man City vs Brighton: live stream details and TV channels for Premier League 3pm kick-off

Watch Man City vs Brighton as both sides meet again following their Carabao Cup contest on Wednesday, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Man City vs Brighton: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Manchester City booked their spot in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup after beating the Seagulls on penalties on Wednesday.

Now it's time for revenge, perhaps, as Brighton look to avenge that defeat in the Premier League this afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester City vs Brighton online and from anywhere in the world as the 2026/27 Premier League season continues.

Is Man City vs Brighton on TV in the UK?

Man City vs Brighton is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

You can access the game in multiple countries, including the US and Australia, where you will find great deals for watching EPL football.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Man City vs Brighton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Man City vs Brighton is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

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How to watch Man City vs Brighton in the US

Man City vs Brighton is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Watch Man City vs Brighton on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Man City vs Brighton. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Man City vs Brighton live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 1:00am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.

Watch Man City vs Brighton on Stan Sport Get Stan Sport for just AU$29.99/month. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League, Europa League and Champions League game, including Man City vs Brighton.

Man City vs Brighton: Preview

Manchester City booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a penalty shootout success over Brighton on Wednesday, as Enzo Maresca chose to rotate his squad on home soil.

It was goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli who stole the headlines, saving Lewis Dunk's penalty to send his side through, earning him a rare memory to remember.

City will be bidding to bounce back from Saturday's loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League as Brighton come back for round two, with a Nicolas Jackson brace sinking them to a 2-1 defeat.

The Blues are still having to cope without injured Antoine Semenyo (knee), while Matheus Nunes missed the defeat to Villa and Wednesday's cup win and remains a doubt due to a minor muscle issue.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Brighton pushed City all the way just a few days ago and Fabian Hurzeler will want to hit them where it hurts most in this 3pm kick-off.

The Seagulls have never won at the Etihad Stadium and this game would present a huge marker for their hopes to make it into Europe again come May next year.

In terms of injuries, both Ferdi Kadioglu and midfielder Chema Andres missed out earlier this week as they continued to be assessed.

Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez, Pascal Struijk (all thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) also are all still out, with Georginio Rutter perhaps favourite to start again in attack.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 3-1 Brighton

City will have fire in their bellies after Wednesday's morale-boosting win and we expect a home win.