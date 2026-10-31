Chelsea vs Manchester United FREE live streams: Kick-off time, TV channels and team news as Michael Carrick faces crunch Premier League game

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United for free from anywhere, in what looks like a must-win Premier League clash for Red Devils boss Michael Carrick. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Many people thought last Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth would spell the end of Carrick's tenure at Old Trafford, but the United manager remains in charge for this trip to the Blues.

It is also a big game for Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso after a disappointing week for his side, who lost 2-0 at home to rivals Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday before exiting the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United online and from anywhere, including for free, in a huge Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United for FREE

Chelsea vs Manchester United is this week's selected game on CazéTV's YouTube channel in Brazil. The channel is showing several Premier League matches live and for free across the 2026/27 season.

Fans in the US can also stream the game for free thanks to YouTube TV's 5-day free trial, which carries USA Network — the US broadcaster of this game.

Outside Brazil or the US? Use Proton VPN to unblock CazéTV and YouTube TV so you can stream Chelsea vs Manchester United from anywhere in the world.

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Chelsea vs Manchester United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the UK

TNT Sports has live coverage of Chelsea vs Manchester United in the UK.

The Premier League clash is being shown on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform HBO Max, with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.

Outside the UK? Unlock your Chelsea vs Manchester United stream on TNT Sports via Proton VPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on TNT Sports and HBO Max Chelsea vs Manchester United is one of 52 Premier League games that will be live on TNT Sports during the 2026/27 season. TNT Sports has its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans that include TNT starting at £25.99/month.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network will show Chelsea vs Manchester United live in the US. Kick-off is at 8:30am ET.

Remember: Use Proton VPN to unlock your Chelsea vs Manchester United stream on USA Network if you're away from home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Chelsea vs Manchester United on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 11:30pm AEDT.

Not in Australia? Proton VPN will unblock your Stan Sport stream of Chelsea vs Manchester United.

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 (£15.70). That gets you live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League game across the 2026/27 campaign.

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Chelsea vs Manchester United: Preview

Chelsea's roller-coaster season has taken another turn in the last seven days - and not for the better.

After chalking up back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and Everton, Xabi Alonso's inconsistent side fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur before seeing one of their three chances of silverware disappear as they lost to Liverpool on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

The Blues suffered their latest injury blow at Anfield as Maxence Lacroix was forced off with a hamstring injury, the centre back joining captain Reece James and striker Joao Pedro on the sidelines.

However, they will be boosted by the return of Cole Palmer after the England international served a one-match suspension following his red card against Spurs.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide for Matchweek 9

While Alonso could do with a victory after a tough week, his counterpart Michael Carrick surely has to win to keep his job as Manchester United manager.

The Old Trafford hierarchy decided to stick with the 45-year-old after Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth, which extended the Red Devils' winless run to eight matches in all competitions and left them just a point above the relegation zone.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was benched for that game as a result of his public criticism of Carrick's tactics after the 4-1 defeat by Como 10 days ago, but he could return after it was confirmed he would remain skipper following clear-the-air talks with the United boss.

Striker Benjamin Sesko will remain out for some time, though, while midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's involvement is in doubt.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team News

Chelsea XI: Penders, Acheampong, Colwill, Fofana, Neto, Caicedo, Lavia, Palestra, Palmer, Rogers, Estêvão.

Manchester Utd XI: Lammens, Yoro, Martínez, Maguire, Dalot, Santos, Baleba, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

It is a huge game for United, but their performances in recent weeks don't suggest they will turn it around here.