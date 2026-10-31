How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest for FREE: Live stream Premier League 3pm kick-off online from anywhere
Both teams are looking to end winless runs
Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest for free in the Premier League as Oliver Glasner's struggling side visit a team who have hit a tricky patch of their own. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun)
- Free Stream: USA Network via YouTube TV's 5-day free trial
- TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream
Just five points separate Brentford, in sixth, and 18th-place Forest, with the Bees looking to end a four-match winless run in all competitions.
Glasner's men had lost three successive matches before their 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town last weekend, so they will be targeting more points on the road to climb out of the relegation zone.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest online and from anywhere, including for free, on matchweek nine of the 2026/27 Premier League.
Is Brentford vs Nottingham Forest on TV in the UK?
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.
Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual coverage.
Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Brentford vs Nottingham Forest.
The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...
Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere in the world
Based in Switzerland, this extremely capable VPN offers good speeds and has servers in 145 countries around the world, including USA and Australia, allowing you to watch this Premier League clash from anywhere.
How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in the US
As mentioned above, Brentford vs Nottingham Forest is live on USA Network in the US. Kick-off is at 11:00am ET.
Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to access your Brentford vs Nottingham Forest stream.
Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest on USA Network
USA Network is part of NBCUniversal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US.
This is a linear channel, so you will need a cord-cutting package. YouTube TV (5-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry the channel.
How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in Australia
Viewers in Australia can watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest live on Stan Sport. The game kicks-off at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday.
Travelling outside Australia? Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport with Proton VPN.
Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport
Stan Sport plans start at AU$29.99/month. The streaming service will not only show Brentford vs Nottingham Forest but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.
Tickets
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Brentford vs Nottingham Forest: Preview
The Premier League table looks healthy for sixth-place Brentford but that will change quickly if they don't halt their winless run, with just two points separating them and Tottenham Hotspur, in 14th.
Keith Andrews' side have had a strange start to the season, with just two wins but also only one defeat from their eight league games, while they have not tasted victory since beating Chelsea 3-0 on September 18.
The Bees suffered a disappointing Carabao Cup loss at Sunderland in midweek, so the visit of struggling Nottingham Forest looks like the perfect opportunity to get back on track.
Yehor Yarmolyuk serves the final game of his three-match suspension following his red card against Liverpool earlier this month, while Josh Dasilva, Antoni Milambo, Rico Henry and Kaye Furo remain sidelined due to injury.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
Forest start the weekend in the relegation zone after taking just six points from their first eight fixtures, yet boss Oliver Glasner remains confident they are on the right track.
He is justified in thinking that, with his side performing better than their results suggest, but they need to start converting their chances after scoring only six times so far this season.
It is therefore worrying that Forest could be without striker Dan Ndoye, who is doubtful due to a hamstring issue, while the trip to Brentford may come too early for midfielder Nicolas Dominguez.
There is better news surrounding Neco Williams, who is available despite suffering a knock during last Friday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town, where he scored the opener to help end Forest's three-match losing run.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Brentford 2-0 Nottingham Forest
The Bees will be confident of taking all three points against a Forest side who are struggling in front of goal.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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