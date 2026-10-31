How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest for FREE: Live stream Premier League 3pm kick-off online from anywhere

Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest for free in the Premier League as Oliver Glasner's struggling side visit a team who have hit a tricky patch of their own. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Just five points separate Brentford, in sixth, and 18th-place Forest, with the Bees looking to end a four-match winless run in all competitions.

Glasner's men had lost three successive matches before their 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town last weekend, so they will be targeting more points on the road to climb out of the relegation zone.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest online and from anywhere, including for free, on matchweek nine of the 2026/27 Premier League.

Is Brentford vs Nottingham Forest on TV in the UK?

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Outside the UK, the game is available in virtually every country across the globe. If you're visiting the UK, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Brentford vs Nottingham Forest.

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How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in the US

As mentioned above, Brentford vs Nottingham Forest is live on USA Network in the US. Kick-off is at 11:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to access your Brentford vs Nottingham Forest stream.

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest live on Stan Sport. The game kicks-off at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday.

Travelling outside Australia? Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport with Proton VPN.

Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest on Stan Sport Stan Sport plans start at AU$29.99/month. The streaming service will not only show Brentford vs Nottingham Forest but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

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Brentford vs Nottingham Forest: Preview

The Premier League table looks healthy for sixth-place Brentford but that will change quickly if they don't halt their winless run, with just two points separating them and Tottenham Hotspur, in 14th.

Keith Andrews' side have had a strange start to the season, with just two wins but also only one defeat from their eight league games, while they have not tasted victory since beating Chelsea 3-0 on September 18.

The Bees suffered a disappointing Carabao Cup loss at Sunderland in midweek, so the visit of struggling Nottingham Forest looks like the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

Yehor Yarmolyuk serves the final game of his three-match suspension following his red card against Liverpool earlier this month, while Josh Dasilva, Antoni Milambo, Rico Henry and Kaye Furo remain sidelined due to injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Forest start the weekend in the relegation zone after taking just six points from their first eight fixtures, yet boss Oliver Glasner remains confident they are on the right track.

He is justified in thinking that, with his side performing better than their results suggest, but they need to start converting their chances after scoring only six times so far this season.

It is therefore worrying that Forest could be without striker Dan Ndoye, who is doubtful due to a hamstring issue, while the trip to Brentford may come too early for midfielder Nicolas Dominguez.

There is better news surrounding Neco Williams, who is available despite suffering a knock during last Friday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town, where he scored the opener to help end Forest's three-match losing run.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 2-0 Nottingham Forest

The Bees will be confident of taking all three points against a Forest side who are struggling in front of goal.