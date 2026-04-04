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How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV coverage for the first FA Cup quarter-final of the season

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The last two Premier League champions meet with a Wembley return up for grabs

Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks dejected after Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest (not pictured) scores his team&#039;s first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium on March 04, 2026 in Manchester, England.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)
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Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool today as two Premier League big hitters slug it out for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City vs Liverpool key information

• Date: Saturday, 4 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 12:45pm BST / 7:45am ET

• Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• TV & streaming: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK), ESPN Select (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN

Dominik Szoboszlai was sent off for his part in a magnificent, chaotic conclusion to what wasn't a classic until his late free kick ignited the game. Liverpool and Manchester City meet today for the first time since that February showdown.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Manchester City vs Liverpool is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

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