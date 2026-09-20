Manchester City vs Sunderland FREE live streams: How to watch Premier League 2026/27 match

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland for FREE this weekend in the Premier League.

FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City are just one of two sides with a 100% record in the Premier League so far this season, as they prepare to host Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium.

Regis Le Bris's side beat Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in the Europa League in midweek, getting their European campaign off to a perfect start.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Sunday afternoon Premier League 2026/27 fixture.

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland for FREE

In the US, YouTube TV's 10-day free trial will provide access to NBCSN, which will be showing Manchester City vs Sunderland.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Manchester City vs Sunderland stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland from anywhere

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📺 Stream Manchester City vs Sunderland

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester City vs Sunderland live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 2:00pm BST.

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including this Sunday 2pm kick-off. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland in the US

As mentioned above, NBCSN is showing Manchester City vs Sunderland in the US.

The game is also live on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Kick-off is at 09:00am ET.

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Manchester City vs Sunderland. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland in Australia

Viewers tuning in from Australia can stream Manchester City vs Sunderland on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST.

Watch Manchester City vs Sunderland on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Manchester City vs Sunderland but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Manchester City tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester City's hospitality provides Level 2 South West Corner seating and access to the exclusive Manager's Corner Lounge and Bar. Guests can enjoy premium food and bar options, complimentary tea and coffee at half-time and full-time, and a matchday programme. Car parking (one per four guests) is also included, adding convenience to this enhanced match experience.

Manchester City vs Sunderland: Preview

Manchester City controversially left Old Trafford with all three points last weekend in the 199th Manchester derby.

After Phil Foden's red card for kicking out at United captain Bruno Fernandes, Erling Haaland's second-half strike was the only difference between the two sides, despite the goal later being described as an 'error' by Pro Ref.

Jeremy Doku could return here as mooted by his manager, with the Belgian winger nearly back and ready from a calf problem that has kept him out of the start of the new campaign.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Sunderland had a midweek to remember after beating AZ Alkmaar 1-0 at the Stadium of Light, in their first European outing in 53 years.

Enzo Le Fée's penalty after 66 minutes was the only difference, as the Black Cats come into this game with a huge amount of confidence.

Defeat at Arsenal last weekend was harsh considering the performance from the hosts. They even missed a penalty, as Le Fee was denied.

It's been 13 years since Sunderland beat City in all competitions, and are yet to win away from home against Saturday's opponents since 1998 at Maine Road.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Sunderland

City have been excellent under Enzo Maresca thus far and we think Haaland scores again, alongside Enzo Fernandez, in a 2-0 success.