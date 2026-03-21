How to watch Women's Asian Cup final 2026: Free streams, TV info for Australia vs Japan

Watch the Women's Asia Cup Final as Australia take on Japan, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Women's Asian Cup final key information • Date: Saturday 21 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 9:00am GMT / 5:00am ET • Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney • FREE Stream: YouTube (UK & US) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN (73% Off + Amazon Gift Card)

The Matildas continue their Asian Cup campaign determined to make their home advantage count as they chase a second title, their first in 16 years.

In a rematch of the 2014 and 2018 tournament finals, they must overcome favourites Japan to get their hands on the trophy in Sydney.

The tournament has already broken attendance records, with more than 200,000 fans having attended across Australia.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Australia vs Japan online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Women's Asian Cup final for FREE in the UK & US

The final will be broadcast live on AFC Asian Cup's YouTube in countries without a broadcast deal including the UK & US.

LIVE 🔴 Japan vs Australia | FINAL 🏆 – AFC Women's Asian Cup™ 2026 - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Women's Asian Cup final in Australia

The Women's Asian Cup final will be broadcast free on 10Play in Oz.

Watch Women's Asian Cup final from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Australia vs Japan. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN's Mega deal ✅ Up to 73% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE

✅ Free Amazon Gift Card Read more Read less ▼

Asian Cup Final: preview

Hosts Australia stand just one step away from reclaiming the Asian Cup crown they last lifted in 2010.

A hard-fought 2-1 quarter-final victory over North Korea set up a semi-final clash with nine-time champions China. The Matildas rose to the occasion, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr scoring the decisive goal in another 2-1 win to knock out the holders and book their place in the final - something they were unable to achieve last time out.

Awaiting them in Sydney are tournament favourites Japan, who have been impressive. After cruising through the group stage with three comfortable wins, they dismantled the Philippines 7-0 in the quarter-finals before defeating South Korea 4-1 in the semis. Japan have scored an astonishing 28 goals and conceded just once in five matches, and will be sure to give Australia their toughest test yet.

This final will showcase some of the Women’s Super League’s finest talent. For Australia, key names include Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter, tournament top scorer Alanna Kennedy, Manchester City's Mary Fowler, West Ham captain Katrina Gorry and the Arsenal trio of Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Caitlin Foord. Japan’s squad is equally impressive, featuring Manchester City players Yui Hasegawa, Aoba Fujino and goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita, as well as Manchester United's Hinata Miyazawa, Brighton's Kiko Seike and the two semi-final goalscorers Maika Hamano and Riko Ueki.

This rematch of both the 2014 and 2018 editions of the Asian Cup finals is the final everyone wanted to see - the hosts against the favourites. Can Sam Kerr and the Matildas have their moment?

A repeat of the 2014 and 2018 finals, this is the showdown many had hoped for: hosts against favourites. With home support behind them, echoing their memorable run to the semi-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the question remains - can Sam Kerr and the Matildas seize their moment and go all the way?