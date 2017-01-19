11 Premier League players who need to leave their clubs this month

1. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

After 15 months in charge, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t fancy the England international

Three seasons ago, Sturridge starred alongside Luis Suarez as Liverpool eased to a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford. On the Reds’ most recent trip to the home of Manchester United last weekend, however, the 27-year-old was an unused substitute.

After 15 months in charge, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t fancy the England international, who must be desperate for regular first-team football. Whether another club of Liverpool’s stature will be interested in the striker is a different matter entirely.

2. Ola Aina (Chelsea)

A loan move, either to another English side or abroad, would allow Aina to get some valuable game time under his belt

Chelsea's 20-year-old full-back Aina has made two appearances in the Premier League this season, featuring as a late substitute in the Blues' 3-0 home wins against Leicester and Bournemouth.

Given that Antonio Conte’s side are hunting down the title, however, there will probably be few opportunities in the run-in for an inexperienced defender. A loan move, either to another English side or abroad, would allow Aina to get some valuable game time under his belt ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

3. Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

The 21-year-old left-back hasn’t been involved in a Premier League match in almost three months

Jose Mourinho has never been afraid to make an example of a player early on in his tenure at a new club; Bastian Schweinsteiger was the Portuguese’s first target upon taking charge at Old Trafford, but it’s Shaw’s future which is now in most doubt.

The 21-year-old left-back hasn’t been involved in a Premier League match for almost three months, a barren stretch which has contributed to him slipping behind Danny Rose and Ryan Bertrand in the England pecking order. A transfer away from Old Trafford might be for the best – and if reports are to be believed, it looks like he might get one soon.

4. Gerard Deulofeu (Everton)

The Spanish winger has been included in Ronald Koeman’s XI on just four occasions in the Premier League in 2016/17

Deulofeu’s stock has fallen in the last few years, and he’s in danger of letting his talent go to waste at Everton this season. The Spanish winger has been included in Ronald Koeman’s XI on just four occasions in the Premier League this season – that’s fewer starts than each of Aaron Lennon, Kevin Mirallas and Yannick Bolasie, the players he’s competing with for a spot in the team.

Milan saw a loan bid for the 22-year-old rebuffed on Thursday, but Deulofeu may still secure a switch away from Goodison Park in the next couple of weeks.

5. Bartosz Kapustka (Leicester)

The former Cracovia schemer insisted in October that he didn’t want to go out on loan

Leicester’s acquisition of Kapustka was seen as something of a coup after the Pole’s impressive displays at Euro 2016, but he’s hitherto had to content himself with occasional appearances for the champions’ under-23s.

The former Cracovia schemer insisted in October that he didn’t want to go out on loan, instead expressing his desire to continue fighting for his place at the King Power Stadium. Given that he’s seemingly no closer to making the breakthrough in the Foxes’ first team, though, there’s a strong chance he’s changed his mind since then.

6. Carl Jenkinson (Arsenal)

The boyhood Arsenal fan needs to depart north London for the sake of his career

Jenkinson turns 25 in February and has probably realised by now that he’ll never be more than a bit-part player at the Emirates Stadium. That doesn’t mean the right-back can’t go on to be a success in the Premier League, though, with two loan spells at West Ham serving as evidence of his ability when afforded an extended run in the team. The boyhood Arsenal fan needs to leave the north London club for the sake of his career.

7. Reece Oxford (West Ham)

The teenager, who can play in the heart of the backline or as a holding midfielder, is still awaiting his first taste of action in the Premier League this season

Oxford was a surprise starter aged 16 in West Ham’s shock success against Arsenal on the opening day of last term, but he’s had to remain patient for chances since then.

The teenager, who can play in the heart of the backline or as a holding midfielder, is still awaiting his first taste of action in the Premier League this season having only just returned from a two-and-half-month inury lay-off. But now fit again, he's returned just in time to secure a temporary switch away from east London that might give him the game time he needs for his long-term development.

8. Saido Berahino (West Brom)

Berahino, who has failed to find the net in any of his five appearances in 2016/17, would be well advised to seek pastures new

Berahino will almost certainly depart The Hawthorns in the coming months, with the striker’s contract set to expire at the end of June. Stoke have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old for some time now; despite being offered new terms by the Baggies at the end of last year, Berahino – who has failed to score in any of his five appearances in 2016/17 – would be well advised to seek pastures new as soon as possible.

9. Mamadou Sakho (Liverpool)

Liverpool have often been shaky at the back this season and yet Sakho still hasn't had a look-in

Sakho hasn’t played for Liverpool since their 4-0 thrashing of neighbours Everton in April 2016, with Jurgen Klopp taking a dim view of the defender’s tardiness during last summer’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Liverpool have often been shaky at the back this season and yet Sakho still hasn't had a look-in; the Reds boss even seems to prefer Lucas Leiva, a 5ft 8in midfielder, to the former PSG man in the centre of his defence. Swansea, Southampton and Crystal Palace are all thought to be keen on the Frenchman, who needs to get his career back on track away from Anfield.

10. Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

“He’s been fantastic from day one, knew everybody’s names from day one,” a gushing Delph told the BBC after Pep Guardiola’s arrival at Manchester City last summer. “I’d say I’ve learned more in these three weeks than I have throughout my whole career.”

Unfortunately for the former Leeds and Aston Villa midfielder, injuries have meant Guardiola hasn't returned the compliments by handing him a regular place in the City side. Though he's back and was an unused substitute in the 4-0 defeat at Everton last time out, Delph’s best chances of frequent football surely lie away from the Etihad.

11. Josh Onomah (Tottenham)

Mauricio Pochettino has never been afraid to give young players an opportunity in the first team, with Onomah’s debut for Tottenham coming under the Argentine in January 2015.

He’s only been on the pitch for 15 minutes of the current Premier League campaign, though – the 19-year-old's longest outing was a seven-minute cameo in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool – and would benefit from a loan switch to a fellow Premier League or Championship club.

