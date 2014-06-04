60-second dossier: Crafty Rodriguez holds the keys to unlock Colombia's opposition

Group C is comfortably the most open of the eight in Brazil – but Colombia are favourites at this stage. Even without prize asset Radamel Falcao, lost through injury, the South Americans look good value to brush aside Japan, Ivory Coast and Greece for top spot on their own continent. In James Rodriguez they boast CONMEBOL's most creative player of qualifying, with the Monaco man having carved out 43 chances for his team-mates. With Falcao gone, he'll need to keep that rate up.