9 tactical trends from the weekend's football that you may have missed

Each week we ask you to share what you've noticed on Stats Zone and here we highlight the best findings. Tweet us your #tacticaltrends using Stats Zone to help showcase what's important in the football world right now.

Which players have hit form? Which teams are dominating and what's the secret to their success? Where are all Messi and Ronaldo's assists coming from? We aim to answer all that and a whole lot more.

Understand what's happening and why on planet football...

1. Morata key against Bologna

FourFourTwo's Juventus expert Adam Digby pointed out that the young Bianconeri striker put in a complete performance against the Rossoblu...

Alvaro Morata vs Bologna: 1 goal, 1 assist, 1 penalty won, 1 take-on, 14/16 passes completed (via @StatsZone) pic.twitter.com/fKkm9B00m9

— Adam Digby (@Adz77) October 5, 2015

2. Ronaldo's shooting goes awry

Meanwhile, Twitter user Pocong Real Madrid snapped Cristiano Ronaldo's poor display of shooting in the Madrid derby at the weekend...

Bukan harinya Cristiano Ronaldo [@StatsZone] pic.twitter.com/BuRkheUpOL

— Pocong Real Madrid (@PocongRMCF) October 4, 2015

3. Messi outshines Ronaldo

And FourFourTwo writer Thore Haugstad was quick to point out how Messi had proved more decisive than Ronaldo on the Argentine's last visit to the Vicente Calderon.

Contrast between decisive Messi and wasteful CR7 at Atlético (thanks for reminder, @albiceleste_no) (via @StatsZone) pic.twitter.com/3LGUSiVjJ3

— Thore Haugstad (@Haugstad1006) October 4, 2015

4. Modric impresses

Staying with the Real Madrid theme, Twitter user @AvilaLuiss pointed out Luka Modric's impressive passing stats from the weekend (96% accuracy against Atlético)...

EL partido de el motor del equipo #Modric 96% pases correctos via @StatsZone@SeasonNT@IFM_Soprano@PortgasMadarapic.twitter.com/021R2P3T3T

— Luis Alfredo Avila N (@AvilaLuiss) October 4, 2015

5. Sakho keeps possession

Mamadou Sakho passed well during the Merseyside derby, too, only misplacing one pass...

Not all argy-bargy + stare-outs from #sakho today as his @StatsZone shows #LFCpic.twitter.com/NKEwO3xMHq

— Glen OConnell (@glenoco) October 4, 2015

6. Coquelin commands the midfield

A good defensive display from Francis Coquelin was noticed by Steven Groves...

#ARS 3-0 #MUN (via @StatsZonehttp://t.co/7mvBZBnuAb): pic.twitter.com/WPFZEt01DK

— Steven Groves (@stevegroves1979) October 4, 2015

7. Arsenal efficient

Stats Zone creator Colm McMullan even joined in, showing how Arsenal had been efficient: scoring three times from only 42 completed passes in the final third of the pitch...

Arsenal’s efficient first half. All 3 goals scored from only 42 attacking 3rd passes completed (via @StatsZone) pic.twitter.com/gLl8elXgZr

— Colm McMullan (@tiki_taka_co) October 4, 2015

8. United shut down

But Alex Riehl demonstrated how United weren't creating anything...

#ARS 3-0 #MUN (via @StatsZonehttp://t.co/aW6KpKbVJO): Two chances created in the first half by #mufc. Not good pic.twitter.com/avk0dh9LVv

— Alex Riehl (@Alex_Riehl) October 4, 2015

9. Milner ineffective

And finally Nish was frustrated with Liverpool's captain for the day, James Milner...

#Milner's stats from @StatsZone -- Doesn't even show dispossessions. Disappointing display by today's cap #EVELIVpic.twitter.com/WzldbQB5eV

— Nish (@NishVeer11) October 4, 2015