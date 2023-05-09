AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and match preview, Wednesday May 10, 8pm BST

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and match preview

Looking for an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream? We've got you covered. AC Milan vs Inter Milan is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

An all-Milan semi-final! These two sides met in the 2005 Champions League quarter-final – the season of AC Milan's famous Istanbul collapse – but this year's meeting is even more consequential.

As the two sides battle it out for a Champions League spot in Serie A (Inter currently have their noses just ahead), a spot in the final could be the only route to qualification next season for one of the teams involved.

The biggest problem for AC Milan? The final is in Istanbul...

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Rafael Leao hobbled off at the weekend, causing concern for AC Milan, while Tomasso Pobega is another fitness concern.

For Inter, Milan Skriniar and Robin Gosens are the worries. Romelu Lukaku could pip Edin Dzeko to a starting spot.

Form

AC Milan: WDDWD

Inter Milan: WWWWW

Referee

Jesus Gil Manzano of Spain will be the referee for AC Milan vs Inter Milan.

Stadium

AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

Kick-off and channel

AC Milan vs Inter Milan kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday May 10 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Champions League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Champions League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Champions League TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) has all the rights to the Champions League.

• USA: CBS, Paramount+ and fuboTV (opens in new tab) are the places to watch the Champions League.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is DAZN.

• Australia: Stan Sport will screen every game of the Champions League.

• New Zealand: Spark Sport is serving up all the Champions League games.