Ajax vs Napoli live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Looking for an Ajax vs Napoli live stream? We've got you covered.

Ajax will look to respond to a narrow loss to Liverpool on matchday two when they welcome group leaders Napoli to the Amsterdam ArenA on Tuesday night.

The Dutch side comfortably dispatched Rangers 4-0 in the opening round of Champions League fixtures, but succumbed to a 2-1 loss at Anfield to leave them sitting third in the group on head-to-head.

Ajax are also second in the Eredivisie, a point behind AZ Alkmaar who beat them before the international break. Ajax then failed to respond in the league when they returned to action last weekend with a draw against Go Ahead Eagles.

They will be hoping for a better twist of fate against Napoli, though, who are currently looking imperious in both Europe and in Serie A.

Napoli are currently unbeaten at the top of Serie A with six wins and two draws, beating champions AC Milan before the international break to truly announce their credentials as title challengers. They have also won both of their opening Champions League fixtures, running riot against Liverpool on matchday one, beating the English team 4-1 in Naples.

They then followed that result up with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Rangers, and will expect to take all three points home with them from the Netherlands.

Napoli are expected to be without Victor Osimhen and forward player Gianluca Gaetano for the clash against Ajax, while the hosts won't have Ahmetcan Kaplan, Jorge Sanchez or Mohamed Ihattaren at their disposal.

Form

Ajax: DLLWW

Napoli: WWWWW

Referee

François Letexier of France will be the referee for Ajax vs Napoli.

Stadium

Ajax vs Napoli will be played at Amsterdam ArenA.

Other games

Liverpool vs Rangers kicks off simultaneously in the other Group A game.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday October 4 and it is being shown on BT Sport 5 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

International TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription £25 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• USA: Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – plans start at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) with a seven day free trial

• Canada: DAZN (opens in new tab) – which you can get with a non-subscription $24.99 monthly pass (opens in new tab)

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) – this is from $20 a month (opens in new tab) (including a $10 Stan basic subscription) and comes with a seven day free trial

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) – a subscription is $24.99 a month (opens in new tab), with a seven day free trial